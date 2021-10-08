Jimmy Kimmel wishes Fox News a sarcastic happy birthday

Thursday was the 25th anniversary of the debut of Fox News, the conservative news network founded by Roger Ailes that has been the subject of numerous sexual harassment allegations and is often credited or blamed, depending on the political side, with growing the divide between blue and red states to gaping proportions.

“Fox News is now old enough to rent a car, fill it with immigrants, and claim it’s heading to your grandma’s house to bury her alive,” Jimmy Kimmel joked on his show Thursday night.

“They’ve been celebrating all day over at Mordor,” Kimmel said. “This morning, ‘Fox & Friends’ had a little birthday circle jerk at a diner in Greenville, South Carolina. You know when they do that? They’ll go to the breakfast spot to see what the people eating pancakes are thinking? Well, it turns out they’re pretty excited about this special day.”

Kimmel cut to a clip from “Fox & Friends” of a reporter interviewing a woman in a diner about what Fox News’ anniversary means to her. She gave a rambling answer about how immigrants coming across the border are spreading hoof and mouth disease because they don’t bathe. And the reporter, instead of saying “What?,” jumped in and added “Not to mention COVID, which is an issue many people have pointed out.”

“If that isn’t Fox News in a nutshell, I really don’t know what is,” Kimmel said. “I mean, that sums it all up right there.”

“Think whatever you like about Fox News,” Kimmel added. “I guess with all the problems we have in the country right now, sometimes it’s just nice to turn on a channel and escape reality, you know?”

