Jimmy Kimmel has harsh words for vaccine skeptics like Rep. Jim Jordan

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host devoted a good chunk of this monologue to the coronavirus vaccine and people who have question health and safety recommendations, like Republican Ohio representative Jim Jordan, who said some question stuff to Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Congressional hearing this week.

“Unfortunately, just over one in five Americans say they will not get the vaccine – the same number as dentists who don’t recommend sugarless gum – and another 12% say they’re gonna wait to let everyone else get it to ‘see how it goes,’” Kimmel said. “I guess I understand people being skeptical about putting a new kind of medicine in their bodies. But the truth is, we don’t know anything about anything we put in our bodies. We eat hot dogs, chicken McNuggets – we drink Mountain Dew Code Red. Now, suddenly, we’re all Jessica Alba all of a sudden. ‘Organic in my veins only, thank you!’”

Kimmel also said that people should get it because it’s free. People love free stuff! “I have worked for many a radio station in my life,” Kimmel said. “I know most Americans will take the day off work to get a keychain for free.”

The face of the vaccine effort is Dr. Fauci, who has increasingly become the target of political attacks from the right. “Dr. Fauci appeared today before a Congressional subcommittee on COVID-19 and was forced to endure the relentless stupidity of a shaved ape from Ohio named Jim Jordan,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel rolled a clip of Jordan asking Fauci at what point in the pandemic will Americans “get their liberty and freedoms back.”

“You know, you’re indicating liberty and freedom, I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to the hospital,” Fauci replied.

“You don’t think Americans’ liberties have been threatened in the last year, Dr. Fauci?” Jordan said. “They’ve been assaulted!”

“You know who else was assaulted?” Kimmel said, addressing Jordan. “Those wrestlers when you were their coach at Ohio State. That you didn’t notice. But go on.”

Jordan’s obnoxious ranting really irritated Kimmel, who connected it to politicized vaccine skepticism in general (49 percent of Republican men have said they won’t get vaccinated, according to a Marist and NPR poll). “Look, I’ve said this before, and I think it’s worth repeating,” Kimmel said. “All the doctors tell you to wear masks, and be careful, and that the vaccine is safe. So if you decide it isn’t – well, that’s fine, don’t get it – but you’re not allowed to go to doctors anymore. Why would you? They don’t know anything! Go treat your gonorrhea with witch hazel and a cotton swab.”

“Dr. Fauci, this guy has been doing this forever,” Kimmel said. “He’s giving his very educated opinions. The closest Jim Jordan ever got to being an infectious disease expert is contracting scabies on a wrestling mat.”

