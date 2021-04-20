Jimmy Kimmel reviews the MyPillow guy’s website launch ‘yell-a-thon’

Jimmy Kimmel said Monday was “one of the least productive days” there has ever been in the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” office, because the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell – “with whom I’m obsessed,” Kimmel said – launched a new website “and is now about a third of the way through a live 48-hour live yell-a-thon.” That’s right, the pillow company CEO and former unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump has created a conservative news and commentary website called FrankSpeech.com. To celebrate the debut, Lindell launched the site with a 48-hour livestream.

“You know, a lot of people said the CEO of a pillow company couldn’t successfully launch a major social media site,” Kimmel said. “And those people were 100 percent correct.”

Kimmel compared Lindell’s livestream to “the Jerry Lewis telethon if Jerry was on a public access channel – and crack.” In between receiving prank phone calls and even losing studio power, Lindell has focused his rants on the same few topics, one of which is Kimmel himself. The ABC host has frequently mocked Lindell, who is a recovering crack cocaine and gambling addict.

“What Mike Lindell doesn’t seem to understand is I’m his biggest fan,” Kimmel said. “I have no idea what he’s doing, but I love it.”

Kimmel said he would love to have Lindell make a guest appearance on his show, but only under two conditions: “Number one, he has to actually come into our studio. I need to see him in person. I want to smell the knockwurst in his mustache. And number two, I would like to conduct our interview in a bed, surrounded by pillows. Just me and Mike snuggled up side-by-side in a California King, surrounded by sacks of goose feathers.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions