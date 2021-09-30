Jimmy Kimmel is skeptical of NBA players ‘doing their own research’ on vaccinations

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on how the NBA is dealing with vaccinations. While reportedly 90% of the league is vaccinated, league management is not mandating vaccinations for players. But it is putting restrictions on players who choose to not get vaccinated, which seems like a fair deal. Unvaccinated basketball players are now prohibited from going to high-risk places like bars, clubs, and restaurants.

“The NBA is essentially saying, you’re more than welcome to not get the vaccine, that’s your decision, but I hope you like the Chicken Piccata from Lean Cuisine every night,” Kimmel joked.

Unvaccinated players will have to be socially distanced and masked during meetings, and their lockers will be as far away from the rest of the team as possible.

“That’s quite a disincentive, by the way,” Kimmel said. “You selfishly didn’t get vaccinated, now you have to get naked alone, okay?”

“Several prominent players, including Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, are hesitant to take the shot – even though he takes every other shot. He’s not hesitant,” Kimmel joked. “If he doesn’t get it, Kyrie will have to sit out all Nets home games because regulations in New York state require vaccinations.”

It would be very bad for the team for one of its best players to voluntarily not play in half of its games, but Irving doesn’t want to talk about it. He is asking people to respect his privacy and stop asking him about it.

“He’s also the guy who said he would have to do ‘more research’ to determine whether or not he believed the Earth isn’t flat,” Kimmel said. “So let’s just say he’s not exactly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, okay?”

That line about “more research” or “I have to do my own research” is used by every person who wants to believe something contrary to facts. “That means ‘I need to read up on my Facebook memes,’” Kimmel said.

“We’re in so much danger because of these nitwits doing their own research,” he added.

