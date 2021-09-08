Jimmy Kimmel returns from summer break to joke about ‘horse worm medicine’

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his extended summer vacation on Tuesday. It was his first show since the end of June, and he appreciated the studio audience clapping for him. “I have to say when I walk into a room at home, nobody claps,” he said.

A lot has changed since Kimmel took a break – and not in the way he was hoping. “I leave you people alone for two months, you start taking horse worm medicine?!” he said. He was hoping that by his Labor Day return, he could go back to having full capacity, unmasked audiences. But this was not in the cards for this past holiday weekend. New COVID cases are up 300% from a year ago, and Dr. Anthony Fauci said that if hospitals get any more overcrowded in certain areas, they’re going to have to start making “tough choices” about who gets an ICU bed.

“I don’t know, that choice doesn’t seem that tough to me,” Kimmel said. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in. We’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

Kimmel can’t get over the “pandimwits” who refuse to get vaccinated but will happily take livestock-grade ivermectin to try to treat the virus. “It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger. Give me that can of Alpo instead,’” Kimmel said.

Kimmel acknowledged that people taking ivermectin instead of the vaccine because they don’t trust pharmaceutical companies made a certain sense – except for the fact that ivermectin is made by Merck, the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world, and even Merck is saying not to take ivermectin for COVID. “If a pharmaceutical company says ‘please don’t take the drug we’re selling,’ you should probably listen to them,” Kimmel said.

“Meanwhile, these poor horses are like ‘hey, I have worms. I need that stuff. There are worms in my butt. Do you understand?’” Kimmel said.

