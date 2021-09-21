Jimmy Kimmel reviews the 2021 Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel opened Monday’s show by congratulating his co-workers for winning “the Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Variety Comedy Talk Comedy Variety Series or Show.”

All right, so “Jimmy Kimmel Live” didn’t win anything on Sunday night – “Last Week Tonight” won everything yet again in the variety talk show categories – but Kimmel thanked the crowd for “believing in us anyway.”

Kimmel hosted the Emmys last year, but this year he watched them at home from a bouncy castle in his backyard.

“It’s funny,” Kimmel said. “People keep giving me, like, kind of condolences because I didn’t host this year. They are, like, sad I wasn’t asked.” He has to explain that the Emmys rotate networks and he only hosts when they’re on ABC, but even then, people “don’t seem convinced” that he’s not getting snubbed. (With the show on CBS this year, Cedric the Entertainer, star of a CBS sitcom, served as host.)

Kimmel’s review of the Emmys was not particularly positive. “What a show,” he said. “They opened with Rita Wilson rapping, and somehow it got even whiter from there.”

He said that last year, the Canadians from “Schitt’s Creek” won everything, and this year it was all Brits, from “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso.”

“It was a Brits-krieg,” Kimmel stretched to make a pun. “More than half the Emmys went to non – dare I even say un-Americans. Even Ted Lasso had to move to London to win an Emmy this year.”

Kimmel loved that a “dopey American” backstage interviewer asked Gillian Anderson, who won the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama for playing Margaret Thatcher on “The Crown,” if she talked to the former Prime Minister about the role. Anderson, as politely as she could, answered that she hadn’t.

“The reason that she hasn’t is because Margaret Thatcher died in 2013,” Kimmel said. “But it would have made a great episode of ‘The X Files’ if she had spoken to her somehow.”

