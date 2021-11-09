Jimmy Kimmel mocks Ted Cruz for his dumb Big Bird take

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host took aim at one of his favorite targets and least-favorite people: Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz made a desperate bid for attention, and Kimmel gave it to him.

After the FDA approved vaccines for 5- to 11-year-old children, “Sesame Street” put out a tweet from Big Bird, who Kimmel noted is canonically about 6 years old, about getting the shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird tweeted.

This disgusted Ted Cruz. “Government propaganda…for your 5-year-old!” the former presidential candidate tweeted.

“This is how they think,” Kimmel said. “If the government says it, it’s propaganda. If Congress does it, it’s socialism. If the executive branch does it, it’s fascism. If the President says it he’s a dictator. And if the media says it, it’s fake news. The elections are rigged, the Deep State runs the world, and Big Bird is working for Merck now.”

“And it’s interesting, because not only is Ted Cruz vaccinated himself, Ted Cruz was born with an immunity that protects him from contracting any friends,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel joked that Cruz is still “sore” about a book Big Bird supposedly recently wrote for kids: “Big Bird Visits Cancun to Find Ted Cruz’s Balls.”

“Spoiler alert: He never finds them.”

Look, Ted Cruz had a hit with “the libs are trying to cancel Dr. Seuss,” so he was just trying to meme his way to relevance again.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions