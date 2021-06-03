Jimmy Kimmel eulogizes Trump’s failed, short-lived blog

The “Blogger Trump” era had barely begun, and now it’s already over. The former president started a blog section on his website, called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” as a way to get his thoughts out after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the Capitol insurrection. The site section launched at the beginning of May, and gave us at least one classic Trumpism when he called Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit a “junky” that was everything wrong with America. But now, after less than a month, the blog has been shut down. If you go to the site, it’s just a sign-up page. Trump advisor Jason Miller confirmed to CNBC that the blog was gone and not coming back, and hinted that Trump would be joining a different social media platform soon.

Jimmy Kimmel was sad to see the site go. “It’s a real punch in the gut for me, too,” he said.

“He was very excited about this blog for the first month after he was banned from Twitter, and now he’s just abandoning it,” Kimmel added. “It’s a move he calls ‘The Eric.’”

The site was a flop. “According to one of his advisors, they learned that the reason they shut it down was that people in the media have been mocking how few people were visiting his site,” Kimmel said. “Traffic to the website dropped 99 percent from last year.” DonaldJTrump.com got over 14 million unique visits in April 2020. In April 2021, it was down to just 161,000.

“So from now on, he’s just going to write bitchy little notes on the dry erase board at the Mar-A-Lago omelet station,” Kimmel joked. “More people will see them.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions