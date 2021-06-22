Jimmy Kimmel clowns on Trump’s chaotic coronavirus response

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host welcomed a studio audience for the first time in over a year, and he treated them to some jokes about Donald Trump.

Kimmel talked about a new book called “Nightmare Scenario” about the Trump administration’s mishandled response to the pandemic. As you might expect, the book contains some pretty outrageous stories about what went on inside the White House, including the revelation that early in the pandemic, Trump suggested sending Americans who had been infected with COVID-19 while traveling overseas to Guantanamo Bay – you know, the military prison where America holds terrorism suspects.

“You know he said he wanted to send them to, like, ‘Geronimo Bay’ or something,” Kimmel cracked.

Trump reportedly asked his aides, “Don’t we have an island that we own? We could put people there.”

“Of course, the reality TV star wanted to send them to an island,” Kimmel said. “He’d probably send a camera crew, too. Call it ‘Survirus’’ or something.”

Kimmel continued with “another good McNugget” from “Nightmare Scenario.” Trump was upset about COVID-19 testing because he believed that positive tests would make him look bad and hurt his reelection chances, so he called up then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to find out “what idiot decided to make the federal government do testing.”

“And Alex Azar was like ‘Uh, do you mean Jared?’ It was Jared [Kushner],” the president’s son-in-law, Kimmel said.

“Poor Jared. According to the book, at one point, when Jared found out that the masks the government ordered wouldn’t be ready until June, he got so mad, he yelled at a top official ‘You f-ing moron, we’ll all be dead by June!’ And he threw a pen at the wall, which I imagine went like this,” Kimmel said, doing an impression of Kushner daintily using two fingers to throw the pen. “‘I’ve got a whole box of these Sharpies if you don’t shape up!’”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions