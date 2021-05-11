Jimmy Kimmel goes in on Trump’s ‘junky horse’ nonsense

The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, recently tested positive for steroids, and if a second test comes back positive, the horse could be stripped of its win. It’s a huge scandal in the horse racing world. Naturally, Donald Trump had something to say about it over the weekend. The former president put out a statement on his new personal blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” writing, “So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!”

“And who knows more about the world laughing at us than our own Triple Clown winner Donald Trump?” Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel couldn’t follow Trump’s thought process connecting horse doping to his baseless claims of President Joe Biden stealing the election. “Does he think the horse tested positive for Antifa?” Kimmel said. “And honestly, if he’s going to start picking fights with horses, we should let him back on Twitter because I want to see that.”

Kimmel then moved on to talking about the situation with the horse itself. “Yesterday we learned that Junky Cold Medina tested positive for a steroid, and the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, claims he has no idea how it happened,” Kimmel said. “But he does seem to have an idea of what all the fuss is about.” He ran a clip of Baffert on Fox News inexplicably blaming the controversy on “cancel culture.”

“Right, your horse tested positive for steroids because of cancel culture,” Kimmel said. “Probably some loud-mouth lesbians got in the stall there and injected him with it. It’s horse racism is what it is!”

The Preakness is this Saturday, and Baffert is trying to get Medina Spirit into the race, but they may be canceled for good.

