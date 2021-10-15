Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t understand Trump telling Republicans not to vote, but he likes it

Former President Donald Trump put out a press release on Wednesday, and it was a really good one. “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24,” he wrote, again making baseless claims about widespread voter fraud that doesn’t exist. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

If this is a ploy to keep Republicans from winning future elections, it just might work. “Did Nancy Pelosi write this for him?” Jimmy Kimmel joked on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “It seems like he’s telling Republicans not to vote. And of course, this brings up the age-old question, how do you solve a problem you made up?”

That wasn’t Trump’s only kooky email this week. He also announced that he’s giving away “How Fauci Stole Christmas” stickers because apparently, the White House epidemiologist is a “GRINCH” who’s trying to “CANCEL Christmas.”

Kimmel said that this is the new Republican talking point, that Democrats are trying to take Christmas away through vaccine mandates and shortages and shutdowns or whatever. He rolled a Fox News clip of someone asking White House press secretary Jen Psaki if the White House could guarantee packages would arrive on time for Christmas, and she of course said no, because the White House is not the postal service or UPS or FedEx. And so Fox News’ Laura Ingraham said, “Biden and the Democrats are going to be stealing our children’s future. Just like the Grinch. In the middle of the night, slithering around those presents.”

“I have a feeling she didn’t read all the way to the end of the book,” Kimmel cracked.

