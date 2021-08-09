John Oliver unloads on the audacity of Andrew Cuomo

John Oliver blasted Andrew Cuomo on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.” The host criticized the embattled New York governor’s response to the sexual harassment allegations against him, which were detailed in a report from the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo denies the allegations. Specifically, Oliver couldn’t believe the weird video Cuomo released where he said he kisses everybody, so he can’t be a sexual harasser. “I do hug people, men and women,” Cuomo says in the video.

“Okay, but that’s not what this is about,” Oliver responded on Sunday. It’s about allegations that Cuomo kisses women on the lips without their consent and gropes women who work for him.

“It’s frankly incredible that Cuomo thought releasing an irrelevant montage of photos would somehow exonerate him,” Oliver said. “Apparently his strategy for literally any crisis is ‘Put together a PowerPoint, and that’s it,’” referencing Cuomo’s daily briefings during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in New York last year, which made people feel reassured that he had the situation under control. His PowerPoints made him very popular with Democrats all over the country, won him an Emmy, and got him a book deal about leadership lessons in beating the pandemic while the pandemic was still very much going on. Meanwhile, his administration was accused of covering up the true number of nursing home deaths that resulted from his policies and allegedly harassing staffers at the governor’s mansion.

Oliver’s main story on Sunday’s show was another look at Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family that controls it, and how they’re handling being held responsible for their role in creating the opioid crisis. That segment can be watched on YouTube.

