John Oliver dispels the ‘model minority myth’ about Asian Americans

For the main story on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver talked about racism against Asian Americans, America’s fastest-growing racial group. There has been a renewed cultural focus on racism against Asian Americans due to a rising wave of violence and discrimination during the pandemic, but Oliver put that racism in historical context. There has always been a lot of racism against Asian Americans, people just didn’t talk about it much.

Oliver spent a lot of time breaking down the “model minority myth,” which holds that Asian Americans are overachievers who don’t have the problems associated with other immigrant and minority groups. But this is a problematic stereotype that makes Asian Americans seem monolithic when there are significant differences between different groups. For example, Asian Americans as a whole have a poverty rate lower than the national average, but Mongolian and Burmese Americans have a poverty rate higher than twice the national average. “Looking at averages for Asian Americans as a whole is like looking at the average income of the Hemsworth brothers,” Oliver joked. “It’s very misleading when we all know that some Hems are worth a lot more.”

Oliver then analyzed the history of Asian immigration in the 19th and early 20th centuries. “Asian immigration in that time was essentially a cycle of economic exploitation followed by a violent and restrictive backlash,” Oliver said before talking about the treatment of Chinese railroad workers in the 1860s, who were worked to death by their bosses and treated with suspicion by white workers who viewed them as competition. This led to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the only federal law that ever explicitly and directly banned a specific ethnic or national group from coming to America. During this time, America was so committed to not letting Chinese people in that six Chinese men who survived the sinking of the Titanic were not allowed to enter America to recover. The day after they arrived on American shores, they were put on another ship and sent away.

“Which isn’t just racist, it’s insensitive,” Oliver said. “Did it really have to be another boat? They had just been on the best boat and it f—ing sucked. Could you not put them on a zeppelin or something? At the very least, let’s try and mix up the doomed turn of the century transportation methods here.”

That suspicion of Asian Americans turns to hate and violence in times of trouble, like the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, attacks against South Asians after 9/11, and the ongoing rhetoric and violence against Asian Americans since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“There is no nice racism, there is no silver lining to it, and there is no working your way out of it,” Oliver said. “You’re still perpetually treated as a foreigner, still asked where you’re ‘really from,’ and Asian Americans always seem to be just one geopolitical crisis away from becoming the targets of violence yet again, whether it’s those internment camps for Japanese Americans, or the spate of attacks on South Asians after 9/11, or all the recent racial violence during the pandemic. So the model minority myth is both a tool of white supremacy and a trap.”

