John Oliver takes obstructionist Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to task

John Oliver opened Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” by talking about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which will cost about $3.5 trillion over the next decade, paid for primarily through tax increases on the wealthy. The bill would allocate funding for a great many things, including at-home care, universal pre-k, free community college, the fight against climate change, expanded Medicare, and an extension of the child tax credit, which estimates project will mean 4.3 million fewer American children living in poverty.

“It is a big deal and would make this country a better place—but there is a problem here, because to pass the bill, Democrats are using something called ‘reconciliation’ to evade a filibuster, which requires the support of every single Democratic senator,” Oliver said. “And unfortunately, moderates like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin argue that it costs too much.”

In retaliation, progressive lawmakers say that they will oppose the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Arizona’s Sinema and West Virginia’s Manchin support, unless the larger Build Back Better bill passes alongside it.

Oliver noted that to Biden’s credit, so far the president has been siding with the progressives, “or at the very least not selling them out,” because the bill contains broadly popular policies that Biden ran on to win the presidency. “But Sinema and Manchin seem unmoved by that,” Oliver said. Manchin wasn’t even moved when concerned West Virginians paddled out to his yacht in their kayaks to press him about why he’s holding the bill up. “We’re going to be working everything we can to create good opportunities” for West Virginia’s poor, he said, which is the emptiest promise a politician can make.

“I’m not sure which stage of capitalism we’ve reached if we’re now kayaking out to a politician’s yacht to beg him to help the poor, but it’s got to be one of the last ones,” Oliver said. “I’m pretty sure it goes: ocean on fire, bookstore billionaire leaves the planet, then boat bitch says no, and then it is basically all over at that point.”

But at least Manchin will talk to people at all, unlike Sinema, who has been infuriatingly opaque with reporters and constituents about why she opposes the bill and what it will take for her to support it. And instead of dealing with negotiations for the bill, she jetted off back to Arizona to attend a fundraiser at a high-end spa.

Even Sinema’s supporters say she “dances to the beat of her own drum” and will prioritize things like training for an Ironman competition over her duties as a senator.

“Those qualities in a civilian might make you a ‘fun eccentric,’ but when you’re a senator it just makes you bad at your f—ing job,” Oliver said.

He closed out by taking the pair of obstructionist Democrats to task. “Look, this bill could materially benefit people’s lives, and if you are blocking it, you owe people more than vague platitudes shouted from the back of a boat and a cutesy ‘I’m in the Senate’ comment, because if these two keep this s– up, their window for saying ‘I’m in the Senate’ may rapidly be closing.”

Oliver’s main story was on PFAS, harmful chemicals in consumer products. It can be watched on YouTube. “Last Week Tonight” can be watched in its entirety on HBO Max.

