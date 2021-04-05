John Oliver weighs in on ‘The Matt Gaetz Digs His Own Grave Adventure Hour’

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz’s rough week is only getting worse. First, the news broke that he’s being investigated by the Justice Department for allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex, in violation of sex trafficking laws. (Gaetz denies the allegations). And now, John Oliver burnt him on “Last Week Tonight.” On Sunday’s episode of the HBO late-night show, the host called him “a sentient L.L. Bean premium Double L traditional fit polo.”

Gaetz, according to the New York Times, is being federally investigated due to his connections to a Florida GOP donor who has been charged with sex trafficking. Gaetz allegedly exchanged payment for sex with women introduced to him by the donor, Joel Greenberg. Gaetz claims the allegations are an extortion attempt.

Oliver played the immediately infamous clip from Gaetz’s humiliating Tucker Carlson interview that Jimmy Kimmel mocked last week, where Gaetz says he and a “friend” went to dinner with the Fox News host and his wife and Carlson says he doesn’t remember her at all.

“Wow, imagine being the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won’t defend,” Oliver said. “Tucker was so clearly trying to ‘nope’ his way out of that whole interview. He looks like he wants to walk out of his own show. The problem is if he did that, it wouldn’t be ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ anymore, it would be ‘The Matt Gaetz Digs His Own Grave Adventure Hour.’”

Gaetz’s downward spiral is a lurid developing story that seems unlikely to go away quickly. “I am sure that there will be more to discuss about this story later—probably during Matt Gaetz’s sentencing phase,” Oliver cracked.

