John Oliver makes a compelling argument for canceling the Tokyo Olympics

The Summer Olympics are slated to start in Tokyo next month, after being rescheduled from last year due to the pandemic – which is still ongoing. The Japanese medical establishment has advised against going forward with the Olympics right now, and the public is widely opposed to the games taking place this summer: The New York Times reported last month that 83 percent of people surveyed said the Olympics should be canceled or postponed until the virus is under control in the country. Coronavirus deaths are currently higher in Japan than they were when the games were called off last year, and the country’s vaccine rollout has been slower than anticipated. The vaccination pace is only about half of what authorities were originally targeting by this time, according to CBS News.

“Yeah, that’s not good,” John Oliver said on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.” “In fact, only 6 percent of the Japanese population is currently fully vaccinated. And while I don’t know what the target percentage should be to safely host the Olympics, I’m pretty sure that right now it should be higher than the number of entries in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise.” (According to Reuters, Japan is currently at a 12.5 percent vaccination rate, which is still low.)

Yet it seems the games are going ahead because Japan has officially spent over $15 billion on the Olympics, though government audits suggest the number may be twice that. And Japan doesn’t even have the authority to cancel the games. That power resides solely with the International Olympic Committee. “Which is kind of weird,” Oliver said. “It would be like if your child got the flu and you tried to reschedule their birthday party, only to get overruled by the clown you hired.”

Oliver said that it seems like the games will be going ahead because there’s too much money at stake for them to not happen, and so hopefully the safety protocols advisors are putting in place will be effective and it’s not too much of a disaster.

“Last Week Tonight” can be watched in its entirety on HBO Max. The episode’s main story, on the failures of the federal PACE clean energy home improvement loan program, is on YouTube.

