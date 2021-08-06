Johnny Carson was king of late night but David Letterman ruled the Emmys

After 28 years as a late-night talk show fixture, Conan O’Brien signed off as host when his TBS talker “Conan” left the airwaves on June 24. O’Brien was a virtual unknown — he had been an Emmy Award-winning writer on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” — when he was chosen to take over NBC’s “Late Show” franchise from David Letterman in 1993. Though the lanky redhead, whose comedy was a deft mixture of silly and sophisticated, started off slowly as host, the “Late Show” gathered steam. So much so that he was given the Cadillac of late-night series, “The Tonight Show,” in June 2009.” And “TS” host Jay Leno moved to a weeknight series for the network. But neither did well in their new gigs. Leno went back to “Tonight” in early 2010. And O’Brien moved to TBS.

Just a few weeks after the end of “Conan,” the series received its first nomination in the talk variety series category competing against HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Notably missing is NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” It’s been three years since that show earned any nominations and its only won two Emmys since Fallon took over from Leno in 2014.

“The Tonight Show” franchise has always had an interesting history with the Emmys. The first incarnation, which featured Steve Allen as host from 1954-57, received no nominations. The 1957-62 version with host Jack Paar garnered a total of six nominations including in the best continuing performance (male) in a series by a comedian, singer, host, dancer, M.C., announcer, narrator, panelist, or any person who essential plays himself.

Johnny Carson, though, became the King of Late Night when he took over the reins of “The Tonight Show” on Oct. 1, 1962 and vanquished all comers until he retired on May 22, 1992. But how did Carson and company perform at the Emmys? So-so.

The late-night series won eight Emmys during its three-decade run. But it didn’t take home any statuettes until 1975 when the show won for special classification of outstanding program and individual achievement and tape sound mixing. And in 1980, Carson was given the prestigious Governors Award. Finally, “The Tonight Show” won for outstanding variety, music or comedy program for its penultimate episode featuring Bette Midler, who also won an Emmy, and Robin Williams.

The Emmys, though, have had a love affair with David Letterman. Even when the audiences didn’t. His daytime NBC talker “The David Letterman Show” only lasted four months in 1980 but received five daytime Emmy nominations and won for outstanding host or hostess in a variety and special classification of outstanding individual achievement-writers. The 1982-1993 “Late Night with David Letterman” claimed five Emmys primarily in the writing category. And his long-running 1993-2015 CBS series “Late Show with David Letterman” won nine Emmys including for series a whopping five years in a row. And his current Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” has received two consecutive nominations for informational series or special.

As for O’Brien, he will continue to do his clever and fun “Conan Without Borders” specials on TBS and has signed to produce a weekly variety show for HBO Max. When he announced the date of the final episode of “Conan,” O’Brien quipped: “The plan is to reemerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think will be the fourth incarnation of the program. Imagine a cooking show with puppets and you’ll have the wrong idea.”

