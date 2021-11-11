Johnny Rotten (‘The Masked Singer’ Jester) unmasked interview: ‘We’ve only got one life’

The Group A semi-finals took place on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” with two performers unmasking before the hour was over. Jester was the first costumed crooner to reveal himself as rock legend Johnny Rotten, the lead singer of The Sex Pistols. His performance of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by Soggy Bottom Boys wasn’t enough to advance the jokester to the Group A finals.

“We’ve only got one life,” Johnny expressed during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “We must explore all the possibilities and be limited by no one for no reason.” The punk legend took a little time to explain all of the cake in one of his clue packages. “In Britain we were banned everywhere,” he admitted. “Couldn’t play! We managed to get this gig playing for orphans and they had cake and they smothered us in it. So children got us, but adults didn’t!”

Throughout Jester’s time on “The Masked Singer” he took time to call out his beloved wife. “We’ve been married 45 years,” Johnny revealed. “It’s a certain point now in our lives where she’s suffering from Alzheimer’s and it’s my job as a main protector and love of my life to look after her. And she will love this!”

Johnny stumped panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. None of them had any clue the punk legend was hiding within the Jester suit. Robin’s first impression guess was Alice Cooper, but he changed his mind to Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers. Jenny guessed Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Ken was certain the rocker was Roger Daltrey of The Who. Nicole’s first impression was Sammy Hagar, but she eventually changed her mind to Gene Simmons of Kiss.

Despite the panelists inability to guess Johnny as the Jester, there were plenty of hints in the clue packages pointing in his direction. The jacket clue revealed onstage is a nod to Johnny’s revolutionary punk style in the 1970’s. The satellite in Jester’s package was a clue to Johnny’s song “Satellite.” The handcuffs in Jester’s package were a clue to “Criminal,” a song Johnny wrote for the movie “Point Break.”

Jester was the sixth performer eliminated from Group A and the ninth overall. Johnny’s exit was preceded by Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, Tyga as Dalmation, Larry the Cable Guy as Baby, Ruth Pointer as Cupcake, Rob Schneider as Hamster and Honey Boo Boo & Mama June as Beach Ball. The contestants advancing to the Group A final are Bull and Skunk. Next week the Group B singers will take the stage in their own semi-final round with guest panelist Cheryl Hines helping to figure out which celebrities are hiding behind the masks.

