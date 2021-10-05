JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’) was ‘the right side of sexy’ during her Britney Spears tango with Jenna Johnson

JoJo Siwa performed a couple of upbeat, lighthearted routines to start her run on “Dancing with the Stars,” a quickstep then a cha cha. But week three, “Britney Night,” brought out another side of the teen star: mature, controlled, and even a bit sensual in her Argentine tango with pro partner Jenna Johnson. Watch it above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Len Goodman: “It was an extremely well crafted routine. I liked the lifts because they were part of the flow of the dance. Now, if I was to be a little bit critical, it had a little bit too much staccato. It looked more like a ballroom tango in places. It didn’t have that sort of ooziness that you see in the Argentine tango. Having said that, you can’t make a bad performance. You’re always right on point. Well done.”

Bruno Tonioli: “JoJo, you know how to hit it! She goes straight for the bull’s eye every time, the way she pitches that performance, it’s always the right side of sexy. So titillating. And she works the camera like no others. But I have to say, again, we’ve got to be a bit more picky. I think you actually missed a step in the middle, but [Len is] absolutely right. There is no staccato in the Argentine tango, baby.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “I was just thinking if you missed a step; there was something that looked a little strange, but I don’t know if you missed a step … What I love about you is you’re like liquid sunshine, but when you dance, there’s something very powerful about you that’s also so approachable, and that’s what I love. But the most impressive thing that I watch is when you lead, you lead with clarity and intention and it’s so easy to watch. I mean, that is hard to do. The guys should be watching that too.”

That routine earned eights across the board from the three judges (Derek Hough was absent, needing to quarantine as a precautionary measure due to a COVID exposure). With a total of 24 out of 30, she tied Amanda Kloots and Olivia Jade as the best performer of the night, marking her second time at the top of the judges’ leaderboard. Did you agree with the judges’ assessments?

