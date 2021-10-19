JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’) got first perfect 40 of the season on ‘Grease Night’ and left the judges ‘shivering’ [WATCH]

The “Grease” movie musical was released 25 years before JoJo Siwa was even born, but I’ll be damned if she didn’t interpret its music better than any other celebrity who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” on “Grease Night.” Her foxtrot to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” brought a surprising amount of emotion out of the young singer and dancer, who reflected on her close partnership with Jenna Johnson. The pro even said, “This has been the most connected I’ve ever been to a partner,” which is really saying something since Johnson won the Mirror Ball Trophy with Adam Rippon in season 26. Watch their routine above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Len Goodman: “You affected my brain with the quality of the technique. You affected my heart with the artistry that you produced. It was superb.”

Derek Hough: “I absolutely love this partnership. It is so beautiful, and the way you ebb and flow between leader and follower, follower and leader, it is just so gorgeous. The opening turn was stellar. Just this power and grace. It was absolutely pristine. That was a moment.”

Bruno Tonioli: “I am still shivering. I’m telling you why: that was the most exquisite interpretation of the importance and power of friendship. And it was danced to a level of musicality — because you all know, dancers, when you have a piano playing it’s not even. You have to follow the phrasing of the keyboard. You did that like an artist.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “You guys leave me nothing to say at this point, except I can just say, that was perfection.”

Inaba’s succinct comments said it all because Siwa received perfect 10s across the board from the panel, giving her the season’s first perfect 40 out of 40. Did you agree with the judges that she gave the performance of the night?

