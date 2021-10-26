JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’) ‘turned a nightmare into a work of art’ as Pennywise and almost made Len pee his pants [WATCH]

When I heard that JoJo Siwa was performing a “Dancing with the Stars” routine inspired by “It” on “Horror Night,” I thought, if she’s not playing Pennywise then I quit the show! Thankfully, that wish came true thanks to some pretty excellent work by the “DWTS” costume and makeup teams. Still, I wasn’t exactly sure how a jazz routine to Cole Porter‘s “Anything Goes” would go with a homicidal clown motif, but that too turned out to be a stellar match. Watch Siwa’s routine with Jenna Johnson above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Bruno Tonioli: “It. Is. Terrifying. And absolutely brilliant. You turned a nightmare into a work of art. The quality of your dances — the thing you did in there, combining jazz, ballet, contemporary, acrobatics. I’m telling you, you are a terrific talent.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “I have so many thoughts going through my head. I mean, it’s obvious you are a brilliant dancer. Hands down, you are brilliant. But what I loved about this performance was the way you pushed yourself further. I saw you doing things this time that we’ve never seen. We haven’t seen the acrobatics. We haven’t seen those turns. At the very end you were running out of steam … and you nailed it! Well done.”

Len Goodman: “That was scary I’m glad I’ve got on my rubber underpants. I tell you, if ever a dance captured the flavor of a book, that was it.”

Derek Hough: “By the way, I hated it because I’m terrified of clowns, so thank you for that. I’m also terrified about the rubber underpants, but we’ll talk about that later. Listen, I love the juxtaposition between the scary horror, but also the classic Cole Porter song, “Anything Goes.” Beautifully done, phenomenal.”

That dance ended up scoring perfect 10s across the board from the panel of judges — with Hough raising his 10 paddle while half hiding under the table. So this was the second week in a row with a perfect score for Siwa, cementing her as the season 30 front-runner for the Mirror Ball Trophy. What did you think of her performance? Did you agree with the judges that “evil clown” suited Siwa surprisingly well?

