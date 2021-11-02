JoJo Siwa ‘Dancing with the Stars’ shocker: On ‘Queen Night’ she was almost perfect … and almost eliminated [WATCH]

Pop singer JoJo Siwa has been the “Dancing with the Stars” front-runner in our odds for most of the season. She has consistently been at or near the top of the judges’ leaderboard, and she seemed to be one of the few female celebs with a reliable fan base considering how she was never in the bottom two … until now. “Queen Night” gave us our first indication that Siwa might not be as bulletproof as we thought. Watch her tango to “Body Language” above, and scroll down to see this week’s shocking results at the end of the night.

The judges loved Siwa’s provocative tango with her pro partner Jenna Johnson. She got 10s from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, as well as a nine from Len Goodman, giving her a total of 39 out of 40. Not bad after two straight weeks of getting perfect scores. In fact, that was the highest-scoring individual dance of the night. She would have stayed at the top of the leaderboard too were it not for the relay dances at the end of the night. She went up against Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen with back-to-back-to-back foxtrots, and every single judge voted for Jade as the best of the three, giving her four extra bonus points and shooting her to the top.

That’s alright, I thought. The judges probably wanted to keep Jade safe after she surprisingly landed in the bottom two on “Grease Night” two weeks ago, and Siwa was still second on the leaderboard out of nine contestants, so I thought for sure she would be just fine. Alas, she landed in the bottom two with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Luckily for Siwa, it was a pretty easy choice for the judges to save her and eliminate The Miz, but what does that mean for her chances to win the Mirror Ball Trophy at the end of the season? Was it her top scores all along that had been keeping her afloat, or did her fans just get complacent after six weeks of smooth sailing.

Out of the eight contestants left in the competition, five have yet to land in the bottom two: Jimmie Allen, Melora Hardin, Amanda Kloots, Iman Shumpert, and Cody Rigsby. Jade, Suni Lee, and Siwa have now been there once each. And next week there’s going to be a double elimination where the judges might not even get a chance to save one of their favorites. Could the Mirror Ball front-runner end up eliminated just like that? Or was “Queen Night” a fluke for Siwa on her way to ballroom supremacy.

