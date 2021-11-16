JoJo Siwa clinched her spot in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale with this contemporary [WATCH]

JoJo Siwa continues to make history on “Dancing with the Stars.” She became the first celebrity ever to perform with a same-sex partner (Jenna Johnson), and now she and Johnson are the first same-sex team to make the finals. During the “Semi-Finals,” she topped the judges’ leaderboard and was the first contestant announced as having advanced safely through to the finale. Watch the contemporary routine that clinched it for her above, and scroll down to see the sensual Argentine tango that started the night for her.

The first round of the night was a redemption round where judge Len Goodman advised her on how to improve her Argentine tango from week three of the competition. He wanted less staccato movement and more fluid sensuality. That’s what the judges got, and in return Siwa got perfect 10s across the board. Then came Siwa’scontemporary routine in round two to Lewis Capaldi‘s “Before You Go,” which was dedicated to her late grandfather. Derek Hough went as far as to call it the best contemporary dance in the show’s history. She got another perfect score, making her the only celeb that night to be perfect twice.

So now that she’s in the finale, does she have the Mirror Ball Trophy all sewn up? Not necessarily. She needs viewer votes to claim the season 30 title, and while her fans came out for her in the “Semi-Finals,” she was shockingly in the bottom two a couple of weeks ago on “Queen Night.” And two of her fellow finalists — Cody Rigsby and Iman Shumpert — have never been in the bottom no matter how high or low their scores have been each week. So even those she’s been the favorite in our odds for most of the season, don’t assume she’s a lock.

