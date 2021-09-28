JoJo Siwa’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cha cha was ‘full of vitality,’ but judges think there’s one thing she needs to fix [WATCH]

JoJo Siwa closed the show during the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere with her historic same-sex performance with pro partner Jenna Johnson. But how did she do with her cha cha in week two when one celebrity was ultimately sent home on “First Elimination” night? Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about her performance below.

Len Goodman: “I just saw before this my favorite ballroom dance of the season [Amanda Kloots‘s foxtrot]. And I’ve just seen my favorite Latin dance.”

Derek Hough: “Listen, JoJo, I love you so much, and I love your performance and your energy. I think with you, more is more, but I think sometimes, especially in the side-by-side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. You can get a little wild and lose the quality of movement. There’s an expectation because you have a dance background, so we’re going to be a little bit tougher on you I think. So just think about that moving forward, have that control, contain that energy.”

Bruno Tonioli: “So crisp that it was crackling! Full of vitality and zest. There is one thing: you have such a strong performance that you pop out of the screen and people are drawn to you. It’s absolutely brilliant what you do. He’s right: sometimes [you lose] a bit of control, but fantastic job.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “It was like a dream. It was like it was like once you get dance off, but it all the good ways. You weren’t competing with each other, you guys were just like outdoing each other and all that energy. It’s still so new to watch it, that I find myself just kind of getting lost in the performance and going, wow, this is so awesome. You are awesome. You guys are fantastic together.”

While the judges thought Siwa still needed to get her boundless energy under control, she improved on her week-one scores, when she had the best numbers of the night: three sevens and an eight, for a total of 29. This time she got three eights and a seven, for a grand total of 31. That was one point less than “The Talk” co-host and Broadway performer Kloots scored for her foxtrot, but when the two weeks of competition were added together Kloots and Siwa tied for the top of the judges’ leaderboard. Unsurprisingly, both advanced safely to next week’s show, when the celebs will dance to the music of Britney Spears.

Did you think Siwa gave the best performance of the night? Vote in our poll below to let us know. And make your predictions here for what will happen next week on “DWTS.”

