Stephen Colbert made his triumphant return to New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday night with a full audience in tow for the first time in 460 days. But “The Late Show” host’s homecoming was all but stolen by Colbert’s longtime friend and former colleague and boss, Jon Stewart. During an unruly conversation that left Colbert openly wondering aloud what parts might be edited out before broadcast, Stewart tried to make the case that the coronavirus was created in a lab, rather than a naturally occurring disease.

“I will say this — and I honestly mean this — I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science,” Stewart said.

“Do you mean perhaps there’s a chance that this was created in a lab?” Colbert asked, referencing the once-conspiratorial theory that has gained traction in recent week. (Last month, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the true genesis of COVID-19, which has been widely assumed to be zoonotic in origin, transferring from animals to humans.)

“A chance?” Stewart said in reply. “Oh my god, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China, what do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab. That’s just a little too weird!” (The lab is actually called Wuhan Institute of Virology.)

With increase incredulity and seeming good humor, Stewart joked that the coincidence of location and virus was hard to ignore. “There’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania, what do you think happened?” he said, offering up an analogy. “I don’t know, maybe a steam shovel made it with a cocoa bean. Or it’s the f–king chocolate factory!”

Colbert acknowledged that even Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested an investigation would be worthwhile but did offer Stewart another option. “It could be possible that they have the lab in Wuhan to study the novel coronavirus diseases because in Wuhan there are a lot of coronavirus diseases because of the bat population there,” he said. After Stewart remained unconvinced, Colbert joked, “And how long have you worked for Senator Ron Johnson?”

When the audience’s laughter died down, Stewart offered his own take on science. “This is the problem with science. Science is incredible, but they don’t know when to stop and no one in the room with those cats ever goes, ‘I don’t know if we should do that.’ They’re like, ‘curiosity killed the cat, so let’s kill 10,000 cats to find out why,’” he said.

