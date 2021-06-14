‘Bridgerton’ bro bound for Emmys? Jonathan Bailey is a strong bet for a nomination, according to our odds

Much of the awards attention for “Bridgerton” has gone to leading man Rege-Jean Page, who earned a SAG Award nomination and even won an MTV Movie and TV Award for his role as the dashing duke, Simon Basset. But as we learned from other shows with sprawling British casts like “Game of Thrones” and “Downton Abbey,” the Emmys often shower prestige dramas with copious acting noms. That could be good news for Jonathan Bailey, who has strong odds for a nomination for Best Drama Supporting Actor.

While season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her tumultuous romance with Simon, Bailey had the showiest supporting role among the show’s men. As Daphne’s oldest brother Anthony, Bailey swatted away suitors, fought for her honor when he thought Simon was taking advantage of her, and even had a star-crossed love affair of his own with an opera singer (Sabrina Bartlett). Bailey will take center stage in season two as the series shifts focus to Anthony’s search for a wife, so the anticipation might prompt Emmy voters to give him his first recognition with the show hot off its breakthrough year.

As of this writing Bailey ranks seventh in our odds for Best Drama Supporting Actor based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. Last year there were eight nominees in the category (the Emmys instituted a sliding scale depending on how many entrants there were on the ballot), so if there are eight again this year, Bailey is looking good for one of those slots. Among those betting on the “Bridgerton” heir to make the cut are 11 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, four of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, and 16 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations. Do you agree with them that Bailey will break through?

