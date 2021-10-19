Jordan Klepper talks to a bunch of Iowa voters who still think Trump won

On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” correspondent Jordan Klepper did one of his famous field pieces, talking to average Americans to get their take. This time, he was at a comeback rally for former President Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, where Klepper was met with some pretty intense delusion.

He encountered some pretty surreal stuff. Like a man lamenting divided America while wearing a shirt bearing an image of Trump giving the finger to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a flag depicting Trump riding a velociraptor and shooting a machine gun, and a whole lot of QAnon stuff (the all-encompassing conspiracy theory about how Donald Trump is going to save the world is still going strong). One man Klepper met insisted that Donald Trump is still president. Like not that he’s going to be reinstated, but that he literally never stopped being the president and commander-in-chief. So we can blame him for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan? “No.”

Two young ladies in matching American flag overalls listed the people who were actually responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection: “Antifa, like, the corrupt FBI, basically RINOs, corrupt politicians, the Deep State, all of that.” Another guy blamed it on Antifa, the FBI, and the CIA. In their reality, the right-wing uprising wasn’t right-wing at all.

That guy, incidentally, also put forth an incredible, kind of psychedelic conspiracy theory: that the guy with the Viking helmet from the insurrection was the guy waving to the camera as he ran alongside a plane trying to take off in Afghanistan, which is evidence that the plane was a fake balloon.

It’s more than a little depressing to hear what these diehard Trump fans believe, but it’s good that Jordan Klepper is keeping us abreast of new developments in Trumpworld conspiracy theories.

