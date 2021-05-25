Can Jordan Matthew Young break ‘The Voice’ instant save curse?

Is the years-long “The Voice” instant save curse about to be broken? If Blake Shelton‘s Americana singer Jordan Matthew Young ends up winning Season 20 during Tuesday’s grand finale, he’ll make history as the first artist to prevail who was previously saved by social media users. Since the instant save twist was first created in Season 6, none of its recipients have ever gone on to win “The Voice.” Britton Buchanan (Season 14) and Toneisha Harris (Season 18) came closest by each placing second behind their winners, but all of the other times the saved artist finished near the bottom of their respective finales.

According to Gold Derby predictions, Jordan is predicted to come in third place after earning the final instant save of the year. This 34-year-old Austin, Texas native has 22/1 odds to win Season 20, compared to 3/10 odds for front-runner Cam Anthony (also Team Blake) and 6/1 odds for Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly Clarkson). Rounding out the group of finalists, Rachel Mac (Team Nick Jonas) is in fourth place with 25/1 odds, followed by Victor Solomon (Team John Legend) in fifth place with 75/1 odds.

Jordan belted out “Stay” and “Key to the Highway” during Monday’s finale performance show and earned praise from all of the coaches. However, the last time he appeared on the big stage, he had to sing a “save me” song because he wasn’t one of the top artists to advance from one of the four teams. The instant save voters kept Jordan in the competition, instead eliminating Pia Renee (Team Legend), Corey Ward (Team Kelly), Dana Monique (Team Nick) and Gihanna Zoe (Team Kelly).

Here’s a look back at how all of the previous instant save/wild card recipients faced in their season finales:

Season 6: Christina Grimmie (Team Adam Levine) finished in third place behind winner Josh Kaufman (Team Usher) and runner-up Jake Worthington (Team Blake).

Season 7: Damien Lawson (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Craig Wayne Boyd (Team Blake), runner-up Matt McAndrew (Team Adam) and Chris Jamison (Team Adam)

Season 8: Koryn Hawthorne (Team Pharrell Williams) finished in fourth place behind winner Sawyer Fredericks (Team Pharrell), runner-up Meghan Linsey (Team Blake) and Joshua Davis (Team Adam).

Season 9: Jeffery Austin (Team Gwen Stefani) finished in fourth place behind winner Jordan Smith (Team Adam), runner-up Emily Ann Roberts (Team Blake) and Barrett Baber (Team Blake).

Season 10: Laith Al-Saadi (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Alisan Porter (Team Christina Aguilera), runner-up Adam Wakefield (Team Blake) and Hannah Huston (Team Pharrell).

Season 11: Josh Gallagher (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Sundance Head (Team Blake), runner-up Billy Gilman (Team Adam) and We’ McDonald (Team Alicia).

Season 12: Jesse Larson (Team Adam) finished in fourth place behind winner Chris Blue (Team Alicia), runner-up Lauren Duski (Team Blake) and Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake).

Season 13: Red Marlow (Team Blake) finished in fourth place behind winner Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake), runner-up Addison Agen (Team Adam) and Brooke Simpson (Team Miley Cyrus).

Season 14: Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia) was the runner-up to Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly Clarkson); third and fourth place were Kyla Jade (Team Blake) and Spensha Baker (Team Blake).

Season 15: Kennedy Holmes (Team Jennifer Hudson) finished in fourth place behind winner Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly), runner-up Chris Kroeze (Team Blake) and Kirk Jay (Team Blake).

Season 16: Andrew Sevener (Team Blake) finished in fourth place behind winner Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend), runner-up Gyth Rigdon (Team Blake) and Dexter Roberts (Team Blake).

Season 17: Rose Short (Team Gwen) finished in fourth place behind winner Jake Hoot (Team Kelly), runner-up Ricky Duran (Team Blake) and Katie Kadan (Team Legend).

Season 18: Toneisha Harris (Team Blake) was the runner-up to Todd Tilghman (Team Blake); third, fourth and fifth place were Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas), CammWess (Team Legend) and Micah Iverson (Team Kelly).

Season 19: Ian Flanigan (Team Blake) finished in third place behind winner Carter Rubin (Team Gwen) and runner-up Jim Ranger (Team Blake); fourth and fifth place were DeSz (Team Kelly) and John Holiday (Team Legend).

