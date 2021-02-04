Jordin Sparks (‘The Masked Dancer’ Exotic Bird) unmasked interview: ‘I can show my son that it’s okay to do things that scare you’

The final five performed on “The Masked Dancer” on Wednesday night’s episode, with the Exotic Bird ultimately losing her head and being revealed as Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks. The Season 6 winner of “American Idol” couldn’t quite fly across the finish line and panelists Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale both guessed it was the songstress shaking her tailfeather to “Opposites Attract.”

“They told me that [Paula] was gonna be on here and I was like, Paula knows me,” Jordin confessed during her unmasked interview with host Craig Robinson. “You know how I am on stage and all of that stuff. And I love you so much! So I was like, she’s gonna know it’s me. I wanna hug you but I know we can’t!”

SEE See all 62 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

“It was great,” Jordin replied when asked how it was to be the Exotic Bird. “It was freeing. I could just be anonymous and I love to dance, but doing it on stage like this is something I never thought that I could do. And also I can show my son that it’s okay to do things that scare you sometimes.”

Paula could spot Jordin inside the Exotic Bird costume for a couple of weeks and Ashley was quick to jump on Paula’s bandwagon to earn her first correct guess of the season. Brian Austin Green guessed that the Exotic Bird was model Ashley Graham, Ken Jeong thought she was another “Idol” alum, Jennifer Hudson and guest panelist Mayim Bialik went with rapper/talk show host Eve.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Helping Paula and Ashley to pick Jordin as the Exotic Bird were some very pointed hints in her clue packages. Bernie Sanders appeared because he was elected senator in 2007 – the same year that Jordin won “American Idol.” The tattoo in Exotic Bird’s package was a clue to Jordin’s song “Tattoo.” The number 6 in Exotic Bird’s performance was a clue to Jordin winning Season 6 of “American Idol.”

Jordin was the sixth dancer to be unmasked this season, preceded by Ice-T as the Disco Ball, Bill Nye as the Ice Cube, Elizabeth Smart as the Moth, Brian McKnight as the Cricket, and Vinny Guadagnino as the Hammerhead. The four remaining two-steppers still in contention for the Diamond Mask trophy are Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. Did you guess Jordin Sparks was dancing behind the Exotic Bird mask?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.