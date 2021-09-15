Josh Blue leads ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner predictions, Aidan Bryant close behind

All summer long, “America’s Got Talent” viewers have been making their predictions for who will win Season 16, and things are looking good for Josh Blue. This 42-year-old comedian from Los Angeles, California has found a hilariously “naughty” way, to use Simon Cowell‘s word, to make jokes about his cerebral palsy. If our readers are right that Josh will win the $1 million prize on Wednesday night, he’d be the first stand-up comic ever to claim victory. Josh already knows a thing or two about succeeding on NBC reality TV shows, as he won “Last Comic Standing” in 2006.

Our users have Aidan Bryant in second place to win, the 16-year-old self-taught aerialist from Prince George, Virginia. Simon was so impressed with the talented teen during Tuesday’s finals that he actually jumped up on the desk to give him the tallest standing ovation in “AGT” history. Similarly to Josh’s story, Aidan would be the first-ever acrobatic act to win the competition in 16 years.

Here are the complete “America’s Got Talent” winner predictions for the Season 16 finals:

1. Josh Blue — 7/5 odds

2. Aidan Bryant — 13/2 odds

3. Victory Brinker — 17/2 odds

4. Jimmie Herrod — 11/1 odds

5. Dustin Tavella — 13/1 odds

6. Northwell Nurse Choir — 16/1 odds

7. Brooke Simpson — 16/1 odds

8. Lea Kyle — 20/1 odds

9. World Taekwondo Demo. Team — 82/1 odds

10. Gina Brillon — 82/1 odds

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: 4 ways the Season 16 finale can make history for ‘AGT’

Stand-up comedians have come close to winning over the years, but none have ever taken home the trophy. Tom Cotter in Season 7, Taylor Williamson in Season 8 and Drew Lynch in Season 10 were all runners-up on their respective years. Both Josh Blue and Gina Brillon were voted into the finals based on America’s votes (as opposed to advancing via the instant save or the judges’ save), which suggests they have lots and lots of fans out there. Is Howie Mandel right that this is the “year of the comic”?

The closest an acrobatic act has ever come to winning “America’s Got Talent” was Zurcaroh in Season 13. And Duo Transcend made it into the Top 10 of Season 13 and will next be seen at the “AGT” Las Vegas show at the Luxor Hotel. We’d love to see an eye-popping danger act win one day along the likes of current contenders Aidan Bryant or World Taekwondo, but is this their year?

It’s interesting to note that neither of the top two odds leaders are Golden Buzzers. Those five acts are: singer Jimmie Herrod (pushed by Sofia Vergara), quick-change artist Lea Kyle (pushed by Heidi Klum), chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (pushed by Howie Mandel), World Taekwondo (pushed by Terry Crews) and opera girl Victory Brinker (pushed by the entire group at Simon’s urging)

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 16 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.