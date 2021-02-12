Where to watch ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

With the 2021 Oscars not scheduled to occur until the end of April, the awards season calendar has been stretched in ways previously unimaginable. Thanks to an extended eligibility period, February is the new December — and a handful of major Oscar hopefuls will arrive in limited theatrical release and on streaming platforms this month, including “ Judas and the Black Messiah .” Directed by

and starring

as Black Panthers leader

, the drama is expected to provide Kaluuya with his second Oscar nomination and could compete in the crowded field for Best Picture, Best Original Song, and more.

How to watch “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is available for free to all HBO Max subscribers. The film will stay on the service for 30 days before cycling off.

Is “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing in theaters?

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is playing in theaters around the country — albeit only in areas where theaters are opened and operating. As with “The Little Things” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” Warner Bros. released the film simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. The controversial decision to amend the long-held release strategy was done to account for the global health crisis; Warner Bros. has claimed it will go back to a traditional theatrical release for its films in 2022.

Is “Judas and the Black Messiah” on Netflix?

No, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is only available on HBO Max. It’s exclusive to the platform and not streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or any other subscription service.

Is “Judas and the Black Messiah” available to rent?

Not yet. After the film leaves HBO Max in March, it will follow a more traditional window — with video-on-demand availability set to occur later this year.

What is “Judas and the Black Messiah” about?

Written by Will Berson and King and based on a story by Berson and King and Kenny and Keith Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah” focuses on Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), who was betrayed by one of his trusted advisors William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) and shot and killed by law enforcement officials. In addition to Kaluuya and Stanfield, the film stars Jesse Plemons and Martin Sheen as J. Edgar Hoover.