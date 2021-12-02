Meet 3 breakthrough performers of the film year: Jude Hill (‘Belfast’), Daniel Ranieri (‘The Tender Bar’), Gregory Diaz IV (‘In the Heights’). Watch our individual interviews followed by a lively group discussion.

Daniel Ranieri (‘The Tender Bar’) as a neglected boy who hangs out in his uncle’s bar desperate to find a father figure.

Jude Hill (‘Belfast’) is a naive, playful boy striving to survive the bombs and gunfire in 1960s Northern Ireland.

Gregory Diaz IV (“In the Heights’) portrays a streetwise, undocumented immigrant living a gritty life in New York’s Washington Heights.