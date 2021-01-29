After two Emmy wins, will Julia Garner finally take home her first SAG Award for ‘Ozark’?

Julia Garner is undefeated at the Emmys, winning Best Drama Supporting Actress two years running for her scene-stealing work in “Ozark.” Despite this perfect track record, the actress has yet to prevail at the Screen Actors Guild Award, for which she was nominated twice in 2019. But following her back-to-back Emmy victories, and another Critics’ Choice bid, Garner could finally win over the guild voters.

While Garner’s SAG nomination as part of the cast of “Ozark” was expected, her individual nomination for Best Female Drama Actor was a surprise. These awards don’t distinguish between starring and featured roles (like hers. Garner edged out lots of lead actresses.

Since that ceremony in January 2019, she has claimed those two Emmys. And she has another strong awards contender this year with her acclaimed role in the Bleecker Street film “The Assistant.” Considering how her star has risen, Garner is well-positioned to win her first SAG Award this year.

According to our latest odds, it will be a competition between “Ozark” and “The Crown” in Best Female Drama Actor at the SAG Awards, with little room left for any other show. Four actresses from “The Crown” are in the mix — Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Helena Bonham Carter — while Garner is joined by “Ozark” leading lady Laura Linney.

If some combination of these six women are nominated in this category, Garner could get a boost, especially if there are members of the SAG voting body who aren’t fans of “The Crown.” Her best chance is if she gets in with all four “Crown” actresses. That was how Mary-Louise Parker edged out all those “Desperate Housewives” ladies at the Golden Globes in 2006.

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards nominees through February 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?