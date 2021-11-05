Julian Slater (‘Last Night in Soho’ sound designer) on experimenting inside the ‘fertile creative ground’ of an Edgar Wright film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Sound design wasn’t even a thing in the 60’s,” exclaims Julian Slater. The two-time Oscar nominee had his work cut out for him then, while constructing the sound for Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho.” The horror-tinged drama sees present day fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) dragged into the past when she grows obsessed with the spirit of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young chanteuse from the 1960s. Slater reveals that the key to the sound design for this time-hopping was “all experimentation.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Those weird things that you would never think about are the things that make for more sonic motifs in the movie,” explains Slater of his experimental process. In order to capture these “weird things,” he frequently had team members recording the sounds of Soho at 3 o’clock in the morning. It was an attempt to capture the seedy underbelly of the neighborhood that the characters in the film would encounter in the 60’s.

In order to further enhance the setting, Slater eschewed modern techniques and devices for many sequences. His desire was to infuse dialogue with a “warm, analog vibe” and for his sound design to be an ode to the music and sound qualities of the 1960’s. It’s a process that requires immense trial and error, which was something Wright welcomed during production. “It’s a fertile creative ground,” notes Slater. “No one’s afraid to throw in crazy ideas. Even if we suspect they’re going to fail.”

Slater serves as both supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer for “Last Night in Soho.” While he admits that those jobs normally exist as “two separate entities,” it feels right to have a more homogenized approach for an Edgar Wright film. “With Edgar’s movies being so sonically involved and demanding, it’s just the way it’s always been,” notes the designer. Slater appreciates the way the director “encourages the sound design, the score, and the needle drops to all work together.” Whether it’s working with a piece of music or dialogue, or finding the sound effect that’s just eerie enough for a sequence, Slater says “it’s one cohesive soundscape.”

Slater received Oscar nominations for “Baby Driver” in the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories (two races which have since been combined into one category by the Academy). He is also a two-time BAFTA nominee for “Hillary and Jackie” and “Baby Driver,” and a two-time Emmy nominee for “Animal Farm” and “Tsunami: The Aftermath.”

