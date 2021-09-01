Justin Bieber joins the list of VMA performers: See who else is taking the stage at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Justin Bieber has been added to the growing lineup of performers taking the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, as was announced on September 1. Click above for the full list of artists taking the stage, updating as new additions are announced.

Perhaps surprisingly, this will be Bieber’s first time performing at the VMAs in six years. The last time he graced the stage was in 2015 when he performed his single “What Do You Mean?” But this year Bieber has plenty of reason to celebrate these annual kudos: he’s the top nominee with seven bids, including Video of the Year for a song he didn’t even record: he’s nominated for starring in the music video for “Popstar” by DJ Khaled featuring Drake. He’s also up for Best Director for “Popstar.” He’s nominated three more times for “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon (Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Editing). His “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper is up for Best Cinematography. And last but not least, he contends for Artist of the Year.

Bieber has already won four times at the VMAs over the last decade. Two of those came in 2010 as soon as he broke through as a teenager: Best New Artist (“Baby” featuring Ludacris) and Best Male Video (“U Smile”). Then in 2015 he claimed Best Special Effects for “Where Are U Now,” his collaboration with Skrillex and Diplo. And in 2020 he and Ariana Grande shared the pandemic-themed Best Music Video from Home award for their collaboration “Stuck with U.” Beliebers are an incredibly passionate fan base, so you can never underestimate Bieber at the audience-voted VMAs. How many times (if any) do you think he’ll win when the coveted moon people are handed out on Sunday night, September 12?

