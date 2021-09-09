Justin Hartley lines up his post-‘This Is Us’ project at CBS

The sixth and final season of “This Is Us” hasn’t premiered yet, but Justin Hartley has already locked down his post-Pearson gig. The actor will star in and executive-produce the CBS drama pilot “The Never Game,” the network announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jeffrey Deaver, the project will see Hartley play survivalist and “reward seeker” Colter Shaw, who travels the country helping citizens and law enforcement solve various cases with his top-notch tracking skills while dealing with his own fractured family back home. “The Never Game” has a pilot production commitment, so it hasn’t been ordered to series yet. “This Is Us” director and executive producer Ken Olin will direct the pilot, which was written by fellow EP Michael Cooney.

“I couldn’t be happier that ‘The Never Game’ is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said in a statement. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

Hartley is currently in production on the last season of “This Is Us,” which will premiere on NBC midseason in early 2022, unlike the first five seasons that launched in the fall, so that the final 18 episodes can air largely uninterrupted. Hartley’s character, Kevin, has come to the forefront of the tearjerker the past two seasons, but that hasn’t yet been enough to net him his first Emmy nomination, even with him dropping back down to supporting this year. He still has one more shot with “This Is Us,” but if that doesn’t work out, maybe a solo lead role like Colter could do the trick.

