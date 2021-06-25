Justin Hartley (‘This Is Us’) drops down to supporting in quest for first Emmy nomination

Justin Hartley still has yet to receive an Emmy nomination like his “This Is Us” co-stars have, but now he’s hoping the fifth time is the charm. The actor submitted in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category for the first three seasons before jumping up to lead for Season 4, and now, the recently released performer ballot revealed that he made the decision to return to supporting for Season 5. The question is if he can finally get that nomination now with eight slots up for grabs.

Season 5 was a major one for Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on the NBC drama. Kevin deals with the fallout of a major fight with his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown), struggles with the pressures of his life as an actor and becomes engaged to the mother of his children, only to call off his wedding in the finale. With much of the season centralized on Kevin, Hartley got to show more of his skills as an actor, portraying a man who isn’t always the easiest to love but is just starting to figure out what he wants in life.

Since the news of his category placement, Hartley has rocketed up to 13th place in our drama supporting actor nomination odds. Like many categories at the upcoming Emmys, there will be major turnover from last year’s slate of eight, with only Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) eligible again this year. This leaves seven slots open and very few locks, unlike the tough competition Hartley would have faced in Best Best Drama Actor. Meanwhile, Hartley’s co-star, Chris Sullivan, was a nominee in supporting in 2019 and has a solid chance of returning, currently resting in ninth in our odds.

While Emmy voters are known for rubber-stamping their favorite actors every year, there are some shows that gradually lose the interest of the TV academy. “This Is Us” experienced its first major dip in nominations last year, dropping out of the Best Drama Series category for the first time and only getting in three actors, compared to the usual four to seven. (It still won one of those awards, in guest actor for Ron Cephas Jones, who did not submit this year.) While “This Is Us” no longer seems like the major industry favorite it once was, the circumstances of this past year could give it a rare uptick in nominations. With shows like “Succession,” “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul” and “Killing Eve” either delayed or not going into production until later on, “This Is Us” won’t have to face as many Emmy darlings from cable and streaming, and actors like Hartley could be the beneficiary.

