Kacey Musgraves is back! Will she win more Grammys with ‘Star-Crossed,’ her followup to ‘Golden Hour’?

It’s been three years since Kacey Musgraves released “Golden Hour,” which went on to win her four Grammys including Album of the Year. Now she’s back with her followup, “Star-Crossed,” which she previewed on August 23 with the release of its title track as its lead single as well as the trailer for an accompanying Paramount+ film that will feature its music. Watch the lyric video for the single above, and scroll down to watch the trailer.

Musgraves in a markedly different place than she was when we last heard from her. “Golden Hour” was inspired by finding love with her husband Ruston Kelly, but sadly “Star-Crossed” finds her processing the heartbreak of their divorce. Nevertheless she has reunited with her creative collaborators from “Golden Hour”: co-writers and co-producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian.

Musgraves originally broke out in 2013 with the release of her debut album “Same Trailer, Different Park.” The Grammys put her on the map when she won Best Country Album for it in 2014, besting Taylor Swift‘s “Red” even though “Red” was nominated for Album of the Year. Musgraves’s second collection, 2015’s “Pageant Material,” didn’t receive the same level of acclaim or awards success, though it was still nominated for Best Country Album.

“Golden Hour” brought her roaring back, though. Along with her Grammys sweep, she won Album of the Year at the CMA and ACM Awards. She’ll have to wait awhile for her next Grammys, however. Since the “Star-Crossed” album will be released before the September 30 eligibility cutoff date, it’ll be eligible to be considered in the current awards cycle, which means she could claim her second Album of the Year title. What do you think of her new song, and are you excited for her upcoming album?

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article mistakenly listed the Grammys eligible period as ending on August 31 instead of the actual September 30.

