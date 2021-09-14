Is 15-year-old Kaden Lebsack your favorite ‘American Ninja Warrior’ winner of all time? [POLL]

“American Ninja Warrior” crowned its Season 13 winner on Monday, September 13 and fans are already busy debating whether he’s the G.O.A.T. Kaden Lebsack, a 15-year-old rookie contestant from Castle Rock, Colorado, beat out dozens of other competitors to claim the trophy on NBC’s long-running reality TV show. This year the age requirement dropped from 19 to 15, so the timing was perfect for Lebsack to audition for “Ninja Warrior” (he’s been training since he was just 10 years old). Is he your favorite winner of all time? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Known as “Super K,” Lebsack was a stand-out from the first moment he appeared on Season 13. He finished the Qualifiers round on top with a time of 1:49.09. In the Semifinals, he finished third with 4:13.92, behind only Jay Lewis and Joe Moravsky. In the National Finals, Lebsack’s Stage 1 time of 2:13.95 put him in fourth place behind Jake Murray, Kyle Soderman and Isaiah Thomas. He cleared Stage 2 with the leading time of 3:01.44 and then became the first rookie in history to clear Stage 3, clocking in at 7:06.10. Lebsack was declared the last man standing in Stage 4, where he was deemed the winner of “American Ninja Warrior.”

What will Kaden Lebsack do with the $100,000 prize money? “I promised my family a trip to Disneyland,” he told his local Colorado publication. The athlete also gave this advice to future competitors: “If you train as hard as you can and never give up, it’s very possible your dreams will come true.”

The first five “American Ninja Warrior” winners all failed Stage 3, so they didn’t claim any prize money: Levi Meeuwenberg, David Campbell, Brent Steffensen, Brian Arnold and Joe Moravsky. In Season 7, Geoff Britten and Isaac Caldiero both completed Stage 4, though Britten had a slower time. Drew Drechsel was the last man standing in Seasons 8, 10 and 11, finally completing Stage 4 on his last try. More recently, Daniel Gil earned the trophy in Season 12 when he won the Power Tower Playoff.

This 13th season was filmed with additional Covid-19 safety protocols, and the national finals took place in Las Vegas. “American Ninja Warrior” is a seven-time Emmy nominee for NBC, earning top bids in the Best Competition Program category four times (2016-2019). The current hosts are Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.