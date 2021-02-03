Kaley Cuoco’s real-time reaction to her first Golden Globe bids is delightful — and Jim Parsons had the perfect response [WATCH]

After more than two decades in the entertainment business and 12 seasons playing Penny on the uber-popular CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco finally scored her first-ever (and long overdue) Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday for starring in and executive-producing the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.” And she captured her emotional reaction on video for everyone to see.

Hoping to hear her name called when the nominations for Best TV Comedy Actress were revealed by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, Cuoco had her husband, Karl Cook, record her watching the announcement in real time. When she heard her name listed right after Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”), an ecstatic Cuoco broke down and cries tears of happiness, repeating the words “Oh my God!” over and over. She was even more shocked when the show was nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” Hulu’s “The Great,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Cuoco posted the two reaction videos to Instagram, which apparently tickled Jim Parsons, Cuoco’s former “Big Bang Theory” co-star and fellow Golden Globe nominee for his performance in Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood.” Parsons, a previous Globe winner for “Big Bang,” commented on her post, “I can’t believe you captured this! ha !!!! so fricking great congrats congrats and what a great video!! Haha.”

While Cuoco was delighted and shocked by her nomination for Best TV Comedy Actress, she probably shouldn’t have been. Gold Derby’s Editors, Experts, and Users had her predicted to earn a nom for “The Flight Attendant,” in which she stars as Cassie Bowden, a hard-partying alcoholic flight attendant who finds herself thrust into the middle of an intriguing murder mystery after hooking up with a passenger (potrayed by Michiel Huisman) in Bangkok only to wake up the next morning and find his throat had been slashed.

But if Cuoco hopes to walk away with her first Globe — which would be her first major award win since Emmy voters consistently (and foolishly) overlooked her work during her stint on “Big Bang” — she’ll have to defeat Collins as well as Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), the last of whom took home the Emmy in the corresponding category last fall.

Of course, even if Cuoco doesn’t win for acting, she could still walk away a winner on Feb. 28. As an executive producer on “The Flight Attendant,” she would take home a Globe if the series is able to defeat frontrunner “Schitt’s Creek” for Best TV Comedy Series. The Canadian show made history at the Emmys in September when it swept every single comedy award, and many are predicting it to win again at the Globes (but perhaps not sweep all five categories in which it’s nominated). But if there’s anything we were remind of from this year’s chaotic Golden Globe nominations, it’s that anything can happen when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is involved.

