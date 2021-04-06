Good news, Kaley Cuoco (‘The Flight Attendant’): You won’t lose anymore awards to Catherine O’Hara

For her “Schitt’s Creek” role as Moira Rose, Catherine O’Hara won the Emmy, the TCA, the Golden Globe, the Critics Choice and the SAG Award. In fact, she’s one of only four people to claim all five TV awards in the same year. As there are no more kudos this season that reward acting for television, O’Hara’s time in the awards spotlight is officially over, something that should bring delight to Kaley Cuoco. After losing to O’Hara multiple times in recent weeks, the star of “The Flight Attendant” is now Gold Derby’s pick to win the 2021 Emmy for Best Comedy Actress.

SEE Early Emmy predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ could pull off a sweep following Globes and Critics Choice wins

Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden on the HBO Max comedy, a brash airline employee who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation after meeting a mystery man (Michiel Huisman) on a flight. This would be Cuoco’s first career Emmy nomination after starring on television for two decades in shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “8 Simple Rules.” Cuoco is also a producer on “The Flight Attendant,” so she would earn an additional bid if it gets nominated for Best Comedy Series.

At the Golden Globes, Cuoco faced off against O’Hara, Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”). Her Critics Choice competition was O’Hara, Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Natasia Demetriou (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”). And her SAG co-nominees were O’Hara, Applegate, Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”).

SEE Make your 1st Emmy predictions now for the 2021 Best Comedy Series and acting categories

Cuoco had an additional nomination at the Screen Actors Guild as part of her show’s ensemble cast, which lost to “Schitt’s Creek.” She’s no stranger to that specific category, being recognized six times (2012-17) for the “Big Bang” cast. Cuoco played lovable neighbor Penny for all 12 seasons of that CBS sitcom, but was constantly overlooked for awards while her various co-stars, including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialik, were recognized with nominations or wins.

While Cuoco is the current odds front-runner for Emmy’s Best Comedy Actress category, the race is still too early to call. Other likely nominees include Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), Maya Erskine (“Pen15”) and Cristin Milioti (“Made for Love”). See more Emmys odds and rankings.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?