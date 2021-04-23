Kandy Muse (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 13’) will finish competition in 4th place, per our finale predictions

#TeamKandyMuse fans are preparing themselves for a disappointing grand finale on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The 25-year-old New York City queen has lowly 33/1 odds to be named the winner of Season 13, according to Gold Derby’s predictions. That puts Kandy in fourth place behind Gottmik (the predicted winner), Symone (the odds-on runner-up) and Rosé (the likely third placer). Do you agree or disagree with the predictions of your fellow “Drag Race” fans? There’s still time to make your picks before the grand finale airs Friday, April 23 on VH1.

Here’s a closer look at the current odds for which queen is predicted to join the show’s winners list:

Of the final four contenders, Kandy enters the finale with the lowest number of challenge victories (one). She prevailed in the “Nice Queens Roast” episode by slaying the competition with her hilarious comedy routine. “You don’t understand how happy I am,” Kandy remarked after that triumph. “Listen, the roast is such a ‘Drag Race’ staple, I’m like, oh my God, I won! I feel like I am in this race for real and I am ready to fight to the end.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Kandy has been in the bottom more times than anyone else, having to lip sync for her life thrice. She won her battles against Tamisha Iman and Olivia Lux, sending both of them home, but she lost her lip sync against Symone. Despite that loss, RuPaul Charles kept her in the competition anyway, a moment Kandy later said was “the most gut-wrenching feeling ever.”

As for the other queens, Gottmik has claimed two main challenge triumphs — “The Bag Ball” and “Snatch Game” — but she never appeared in the bottom throughout her entire reign. Perhaps that’s why our readers give Gottmik leading odds to be crowned the winner.

Symone declared victory in a whopping four challenges: “Condragulations,” “RuPaulmark Channel,” “Freaky Friday Queens” and “Pop! Goes The Queens.” However, Symone has faced the danger of elimination twice, being forced to lip sync for her life against Kandy Muse and Utica Queen; she won both battles.

Rosé has never had to lip sync for her life, and she’s won three main comps: “Social Media: The Unverified Rusical,” “Pop! Goes The Queens” and “Henny, I Shrunk The Drag Queens.” She is the only queen left standing who lost her lip sync in the debut episode, which meant she had to suffer in the Pork Chop lounge with the other non-winners.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You'll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.