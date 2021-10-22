A SAG Award victory for ‘Mare of Easttown’ would put Kate Winslet on this very short list

This probably should be obvious by now, but it’s good to be Kate Winslet. The recent winner of the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress Emmy for her performance in HBO’s gripping crime drama “Mare of Easttown” is also now the favorite to take home the corresponding Screen Actors Guild Award come February. If she succeeds, she’ll be 2 for 2 in the category and become just the fourth woman to snag the award twice after Alfre Woodard (“The Piano Lesson,” “Miss Evers’ Boys”), Helen Mirren (“Elizabeth I,” “Phil Spector”) and Queen Latifah (“Life Support,” “Bessie”).

Winslet previously won for her work in the eponymous role of HBO’s “Mildred Pierce,” which like “Mare of Easttown,” also features the acting talents of Guy Pearce. In the latter series, which was created and written by Brad Ingelsby, Winslet portrays Mare Sheehan, a competent but tired detective attempting to keep her life together while investigating the murder of one teen girl and the disappearance of several others in a town just outside of Philadelphia. The role required Winslet, who is just a Tony shy of securing the EGOT, to master the distinct Delco accent, which she naturally did with ease.

For her onscreen efforts, Winslet currently sits in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds with seven Experts predicting her to triumph over the competition in limited series/TV movie actress, which thus far appears to be mostly be women from other HBO properties. Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus” sits in second place (9/2 odds). Despite the recent news that she’s returning for the show’s second season, which is set in a different location, “The White Lotus” is eligible in limited at the SAG Awards.

Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain, who stars in “Scenes From a Marriage” opposite Oscar Isaac, sits in third place (11/2 odds) and Winslet’s co-star, Julianne Nicholson — who portrays Mare’s best friend Lori and won the supporting actress Emmy — is looking pretty comfortable in fourth (11/2 odds). That leaves just Margaret Qualley of Netflix’s riveting new series “Maid” (7/1 odds) to be the only potential nominee in the top five who does not appear in an HBO limited series.

If Winslet wins for “Mare of Easttown,” it will be her fourth SAG Award overall. In addition to snagging a win for “Mildred Pierce,” she has also twice won the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress. The first was for her performance in the film “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) while the second came for her turn in “The Reader” (2008).

