Kathleen Turner reunion with Michael Douglas on ‘The Kominsky Method’ could be Emmy magic

For four decades, Kathleen Turner has been a star. After bursting onto the scene as the sultry temptress in Lawrence Kasdan‘s 1981 film “Body Heat,” Turner has captivated audiences with successes on both stage and screen, from thrilling us as adventurer Joan Wilder in two “Romancing the Stone” movies to making us laugh as the seductive Jessica Rabbit. She has been nominated for one Academy Award (“Peggy Sue Got Married”), two Tony Awards (“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”) and five Golden Globe Awards, winning two (“Prizzi’s Honor,” “Romancing the Stone”).

Yet Turner has never even been nominated for an Emmy.

That all may change this year, since she has become a prime contender for her supporting work in the comedy series “The Kominsky Method.” As Roz Volander, a doctor treating patients in the jungles of Colombia and the ex-wife of Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas), Turner briefly appeared in one episode in Season Two but has now been brought on board as a regular in Season Three.

Dr. Roz has returned to Los Angeles to spend some quality time with her daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) who has begun a romantic relationship with the much-older Martin (Paul Reiser), but when she comes face-to-face with her ex, Sandy and Roz simply pick up where they left off.

Just as we can tell that Sandy and Roz have had a long history together, so do we know the same about Douglas and Turner. The powerful chemistry the two actors had in their three films (“Romancing the Stone,” “The Jewel of the Nile” and “The War of the Roses”) hasn’t been lost, with Turner matching Douglas step for step and even elevating his game in Season Three. Critics took notice, as typified by of the Sydney Morning Herald who called Turner’s performance “a stroke of perfection,” and Matt Roush of TV Guide cheered that “their salty banter can’t help but echoes from the stars’ glamorous heyday. And guess what? They’ve still got it.”

The departure of co-star Alan Arkin for Season Three risked the loss of gravitas that the beloved actor brought to every episode, but what Turner brings to the table more than makes up for that, with her hearty laugh and wicked sense of tough love adding an unexpected dynamic to “The Kominsky Method.” Turner had stepped back from acting a bit over the past decade or so, but with the ferocity and fun that she brings to her every moment in “The Kominsky Method,” it’s clear that audiences (and Emmy voters) will know that Kathleen Turner is back to stay.

