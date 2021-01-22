Don’t be surprised if Keanu Reeves gets a Golden Globe nom for ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ – it’s the Keanu-ssance

To say the least, the “Bill and Ted” sci-fi comedies aren’t generally considered awards fare. They follow the title pair of stoned slackers (played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) as they travel through time. And yet, in the back of my mind, I keep having the sneaking feeling that we’re underestimating the latest film in the franchise, “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” at the Golden Globes. In particular, I think Reeves could get a surprise nom for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor.

“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” started the franchise back in 1989. Its awards success was limited to a couple of nominations at the Saturn Awards. The sequel, “Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey,” followed in 1991 with a couple more Saturn noms, including a win for William Sadler‘s supporting performance as the Grim Reaper. Not exactly knocking on Oscar’s door.

But a lot has changed in the last 30 years. Reeves, especially, has been enjoying a Keanu-ssance where the public has reevaluated his life and career in the context of his charitable, down-to-Earth public image and his comeback performances in the “John Wick” films. Even the Razzie Awards have come around: Reeves used to be a perennial nominee, but then they cited him for two Redeemer Awards (2014, 2019) for all the newfound goodwill he’s accumulated.

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” has already expanded its awards profile from the previous films in the franchise. Reeves and the film were nominated at the People’s Choice Awards, and the compilation soundtrack picked up a nom at the Grammys. So the Globes could be next, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the number of films in contention (musicals like “In the Heights” and “West Side Story” might have been catnip to Globes voters this year, but they were moved out of the eligibility period).

Reeves is a 100/1 underdog in our current odds, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing, but not everyone thinks he needs to face the music. Two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed think he’ll sneak in: Tim Gray (Variety) and Matthew Jacobs (Huffington Post). Whoa!

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?