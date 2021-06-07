Will Kelly Clarkson be the next great talk show dynasty at the Daytime Emmys?

Kelly Clarkson won Best Entertainment Talk Show Host at the 2020 Daytime Emmys for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and this year the series took off with eight bids in the first round of nominations, which were announced on May 25. Not only is she likely to win for hosting again according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users so far, she’s favored to take Best Entertainment Talk Show as well. With “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ending its run in 2022, is this the start of a new talk show dynasty in daytime?

Over the years the Daytime Emmys have usually been dominated by one talk show personality or another. “Donahue” won six times in nine years between 1978 and 1986. Then “The Oprah Winfrey Show” came along and prevailed nine times between 1987 and 1997, losing only twice during that period. “Oprah” remained on the air for more than a decade after that but Winfrey stopped submitting the show for consideration.

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” took over with five consecutive wins from 1998 to 2002. That show also could have continued to rule for much longer than it did, but O’Donnell ended it after only six years, opening the door for the age of “Ellen.” DeGeneres began her talk show in 2003, and it started winning immediately in 2004. In total it has won 12 times, more than any other talk show in history. The first four of those were in the combined Best Talk Show race, and then it prevailed eight more times for Best Entertainment Talk Show once the TV academy split up the category to award entertainment and informative programs separately.

After DeGeneres announced she’s ending her show next year after her 19th season, it was announced that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” would be taking over her time slot, a symbolic passing of the torch that could be echoed on June 25 with an Emmy win. Then all she needs to do is make sure she treats her staff well for the next 20 years.

