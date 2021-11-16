‘I’m such an idiot’: Teary-eyed Kelly Clarkson (‘The Voice’) still regrets getting rid of Jershika Maple

“Pull it together!” a weeping Kelly Clarkson told herself during the November 15 episode of “The Voice” after watching Jershika Maple deliver an emotional performance of “God Only Knows.” Kelly then called herself an “idiot” for getting rid of the 24-year-old Texas resident during the battles. Remember, Jershika started out the competition as a member of Team Kelly, but after she was cut, John Legend swooped in to steal her for his team. Watch Jershika’s Top 13 performance above.

Wiping tears from her eyes, Kelly raved, “You are such a beautiful, majestic messenger. What a perfect song, what a perfect moment, what a perfect story to tell for this moment. It was packaged so beautifully. I’m losing it. It was so beautiful, Jershika. I’m such an idiot. I should never have let go of her for my team. But I hope you come back and kick my behind.”

As the audience chuckled, Jershika’s current coach gave his own comments on her powerful performance. “I know how important your spiritual life is to you, and how important it was for you to use this platform to convey that,” John said. “You can just tell that you have this sense of mission and that you have a message you want to share with America. You did it so beautifully. And not only that, but you can sing your butt off. It’s just ridiculous.”

The Top 13 will become the Top 11 during Tuesday’s results show, but Jershika needn’t worry about packing her bags just yet. According to Gold Derby’s odds, Jershika will easily sail through to the next round. Instead, the two artists most in danger of going home are Joshua Vacanti of Team Legend and Lana Scott of Team Blake Shelton.

In his “Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about Jershika’s performance: “For Team John’s Jershika Maple’s next performance she chose ‘God Only Knows’ in dedication to the teachers in her life that changed and saved her life. Once again John suggested raising the key and Jershika took him up on that to great success. Wiping away tears, Kelly and John were both standing for the entire performance and Ariana and Blake joined them at the end for the first full standing ovation. Kelly called it a perfect story to tell in this moment and called herself an idiot for ever letting her go. John said that they’re all honored to be able to witness moments like this from Jershika because she ‘sings her butt off.'”

