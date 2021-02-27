Kelly Clarkson (‘The Voice’) on being Season 20’s only female coach: ‘It’s like having 3 brothers on set’ [WATCH]

When Season 20 of “The Voice” kicks off March 1 on NBC, Kelly Clarkson will be the only female coach. She’ll once again be joined by Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the judging panel, just like in Season 18. But Kelly doesn’t let being outnumbered get to her. “I’m cool when girls are on the show and I’m cool when they’re not because I do love hanging with guys, too,” she shares in NBC’s latest promo video (watch above). “This is a fun group. I love Nick, John and Blake. It’s like having three brothers on set.”

SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Sets Premiere Date, Adds Brandy, Dan + Shay

To date Kelly has three championship victories under her belt, winning with Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). To compare, Blake leads with seven wins, while John has one and Nick has zero. “I specialize in winning,” Kelly tells an aspiring artist during their blind audition as a pitch to get them on her team. “I have won three times on this show and I’m just saying, I can win, I can get you there.”

At one point in the video promo, Blake and Nick talk about baseball and Kelly stands up and interjects, “Here’s the thing, I’m not great as sports ball but I am really good at winning singing competitions.” She’s not exaggerating; Kelly was the very first winner of “American Idol” in 2002 and has parlayed that into a successful career in the entertainment industry. Besides her record-breaking sales and three Grammy wins, she also recently took home a Daytime Emmy for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

SEE Carter Rubin (‘The Voice’) on winning Season 19 for Gwen Stefani: ‘It’s completely insane!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We came out of the gate on the first day of blinds just like swinging at each other,” Kelly notes about the blind auditions, which were filmed last fall under the strictest of Covid-19 safety protocols. When Blake asks why the coaches are all so competitive with each other, Kelly responds, “Cause it’s fun and it’s not worth playing unless you’re gonna be competitive.”

The Texas-born coach tells viewers that while “The Voice” is “fun for everybody to watch at home,” she adds that it’s “also fun for us.” The current foursome definitely has a chemistry that can’t be replicated, so our fingers are crossed this isn’t the last time Kelly, Blake, John and Nick appear on the panel together. “The Voice” Season 20 begins Monday night on NBC.