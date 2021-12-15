Kelly Clarkson wins 4th ‘The Voice’ trophy thanks to history-making trio Girl Named Tom

In “The Voice” Season 21 finale, Kelly Clarkson won her fourth career trophy thanks to the history-making trio known as Girl Named Tom. (Read our minute-by-minute recap.) The sibling band from Pettisville, Ohio is comprised of Caleb Liechty (26), Joshua Liechty (24) and Bekah Liechty (20) and will now forever be known as the first-ever group to win “The Voice.” It was a fitting end for Girl Named Tom, as they were the very first blind audition shown to audiences back in September, where they earned a four-chair turn.

Kelly’s previous three winners were Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). At four total victories, Kelly has now broken her tie with former coach Adam Levine, who prevailed thrice with Javier Colon (Season 1), Tessanne Chin (Season 5) and Jordan Smith (Season 9).

Of course, Kelly has a long way to go if she hopes to catch up to Blake Shelton, who has a whopping eight victories under his belt: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18) and Cam Anthony (Season 20).

Tuesday’s finale on NBC ended with Girl Named Tom earning the confetti shower after host Carson Daly announced them as the winners of America’s vote. Second place went to Wendy Moten (Team Blake), the 57-year-old former background singer who tragically broke her arm on live television three weeks ago.

As for the other finalists, Paris Winningham (Team Blake) came in third place, Hailey Mia (Team Kelly) finished in fourth place and Jershika Maple (Team John Legend) wound up in fifth place. Did America get it right? Let us know down in the comments section.

Some of the A-list superstar musical guests who performed during the results show were Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly. In addition, Kelly, Blake and John sang songs with their finalists. Alas, new coach Ariana Grande didn’t have any artists left as her last contestant was eliminated in the semi-finals.