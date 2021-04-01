Ken Jeong (‘The Masked Singer’) earns grief for guessing Lindsay Lohan is Black Swan, but could he be right?

“This guess I’m about to say may be on the no-fly zone of ‘The Masked Singer’ guesses,” judge Ken Jeong warned during Wednesday’s fourth episode of Season 5. The reality TV show judge had just watched the Black Swan strut her feathers to “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes, and he had a gut feeling about who might be hiding inside the costume. “This is gonna cost me, but it could be Lindsay Lohan.” Cue the grumbles and eye-rolls from his co-panelists.

Ken pushed on, “I know I sound like an idiot, but hear me out, all right? There is a globe of the world [in her clues package] and Lindsay is well-traveled. The broken heart and letting go clues could be mending the relationship with her parents. Honestly, I think something is driving her to prove herself. So this could be Lindsay Lohan.”

Jenny McCarthy pooh-poohed him by proclaiming, “I think that is a terrible guess, again.” After all, Ken had thrown out Lindsay’s name several times over the past five seasons. Jenny even insisted Ken “pay up” into the show’s equivalent of a “swear jar,” though he didn’t have cash on him.

As the laughs continued, guest host Niecy Nash pointed at her eye and declared, “I’m gonna tell you something, Ken. Do you see what this is right here? It’s a tear in Mother’s eye because you strung together something that might have just made sense.” Ken jumped up and screamed “Mommy!” and gave her air hugs from across the room.

Further down the panel, Robin Thicke seemed to give Ken’s theory a bit of credence when he noted, “It’s definitely someone with a complicated history with their parents.” However, the bird clues led Robin to lean more toward Ashlee Simpson than Lindsay Lohan.

What do YOU think at home? Is Ken right that Black Swan might actually be Lindsay in disguise? Here is how the contestant previously described herself: “Black swans like me are incredibly rare. But I didn’t factor in that my talent might make me someone else’s prey. I was caught up, hypnotized by a Hollywood deal I couldn’t resist — one that would make my dreams come true. But there was a steep price. I fell under its spell and I worried I’d never see the light again, when all of a sudden my faithful flock flew to my rescue and set me free. So I’m here to show the world that I’m in control and I’m ready to own that stage.”

